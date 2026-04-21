Many CBSE schools to require 2 Indian languages from 2026-27

English-medium schools add Indian languages

English-medium schools across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune are already adjusting.

Some are adding Hindi, Sanskrit, or regional languages as new options, while others plan to offer foreign languages only as extra skill classes, not core subjects.

This also means some language teachers might start running clubs or teaching other subjects.

If you are currently in Class six, this policy will apply all the way until your board exams in 2030-31.