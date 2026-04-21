Many CBSE schools to require 2 Indian languages from 2026-27
Big update for students: From the 2026-27 school year, many CBSE schools will no longer offer foreign languages like French or German as a third-language option.
Instead, you will need to pick Indian languages: this is part of the National Education Policy's push to promote local languages.
Starting in Class six and going through Class 10, two out of your three required languages will now have to be Indian.
English-medium schools add Indian languages
English-medium schools across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune are already adjusting.
Some are adding Hindi, Sanskrit, or regional languages as new options, while others plan to offer foreign languages only as extra skill classes, not core subjects.
This also means some language teachers might start running clubs or teaching other subjects.
If you are currently in Class six, this policy will apply all the way until your board exams in 2030-31.