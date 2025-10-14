Maoist central committee member, 10 divisional leaders among 61 surrender
In a major step for peace efforts, 61 Naxalites—among them senior CPI (Maoist) leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, aka Sonu and Bhupati—surrendered to security forces in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.
The group also included a central committee member and 10 divisional committee members.
Bhupati's decision reportedly caused rifts within the organization and signals growing cracks at the top.
Maoist insurgency faces major setback
This mass surrender is seen as a big setback for the Maoist insurgency after years of pressure from Indian security forces.
With high-profile leaders like Bhupati laying down arms, more defections could follow, further weakening the group's operations.
Authorities hope these surrenders will encourage others to return to mainstream life; surrendered militants are being offered rehabilitation support and job training as part of ongoing efforts to end left-wing extremism.