Gadchiroli Maoist leader Sonu surrers with 60 cadres
India
Mallojula Venugopal Rao, better known as Sonu and a senior leader of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district along with about 60 cadres.
This is considered one of the largest Maoist surrenders to date, following years of pressure from anti-insurgency operations by security forces.
Maoist leadership faces tremor
Sonu's surrender shakes up the Maoist leadership and could encourage more defections, giving security forces a much-needed edge.
Authorities are now questioning the surrendered group for insights into Maoist operations—information that could help weaken the insurgency further.
For a region long affected by left-wing extremism, this marks a hopeful step toward peace.