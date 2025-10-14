Gadchiroli Maoist leader Sonu surrers with 60 cadres India Oct 14, 2025

Mallojula Venugopal Rao, better known as Sonu and a senior leader of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district along with about 60 cadres.

This is considered one of the largest Maoist surrenders to date, following years of pressure from anti-insurgency operations by security forces.