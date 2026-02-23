Maoist chief Devji surrenders to police, Sangram, others with him
Big news from Telangana: Thippiri Tirupati, better known as Devji—the top boss of the CPI (Maoist) and a key strategist—has surrendered to the police.
Alongside him, senior leader Sangram and several other members also gave up arms.
This move is being called a major setback for the Maoist group.
Who is Devji?
Devji grew up in Korutla, Jagtial district, and joined the Maoist movement (year not given in the source article).
Over decades, he climbed up to become their chief strategist and is believed to have taken over as general secretary just last year after Basavaraju's death.
Some reports have linked him to previous Maoist operations, though specific attributions vary.
Operation Kagar
Devji's surrender could be a turning point—officials called it a tipping point that could encourage more surrenders, and noted divisions among senior cadres.
With Operation Kagar aiming to end Naxalism (no target date given in the source article), security agencies see this as a sign that organized armed resistance from the Maoists may finally be winding down in India.