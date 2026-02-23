Maoist chief Devuji surrenders to Telangana Police: Report
In a major shift, Thippiri Tirupati—better known as Devuji and the top boss of the CPI (Maoist)—has surrendered to Telangana Police.
He gave himself up in Mulugu district's forests, along with Malla Raji Reddy and several others.
This follows a recent push by police encouraging Maoists to surrender under a special scheme aimed at ending Naxalism by March 2026.
Who is Devuji?
Devuji has been with the Maoist movement since the early-mid 1980s and played a big role in forming their armed wing, PLGA.
After taking over leadership last year, he operated across several states and had huge bounties on his head—₹1 crore from central authorities and ₹25 lakh from Telangana.
Possible end to left-wing extremism
The surrender of a leader of his reported prominence could signal possible big changes inside the group.
With hundreds of former members already returning to regular life in Telangana, this move could speed up efforts to end left-wing extremism for good.