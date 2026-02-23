Maoist chief Devuji surrenders to Telangana Police: Report India Feb 23, 2026

In a major shift, Thippiri Tirupati—better known as Devuji and the top boss of the CPI (Maoist)—has surrendered to Telangana Police.

He gave himself up in Mulugu district's forests, along with Malla Raji Reddy and several others.

This follows a recent push by police encouraging Maoists to surrender under a special scheme aimed at ending Naxalism by March 2026.