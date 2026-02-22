Maoist leader Devji, 16 others, surrender to Telangana Police: Report
India
CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devji, was reported to have surrendered to Telangana Police along with senior leader Sangram and 16 others.
This happened after a big security push in the Karregutta hills near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
Devji was 1 of India's most wanted Maoist leaders
Devji was one of India's most wanted Maoist leaders, facing multiple cases and with rewards for his arrest reported at varying levels. He played a major role in running the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army for decades.
Police noted a recent public appeal from DGP Shivadhar Reddy urging Maoists to surrender—a move officials believe will seriously weaken the Maoist movement in the region.