Maoist leader Devuji surrenders with 20 cadres in Telangana
India
Thippiri Tirupathi, better known as Devuji, a top leader of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered to Telangana police on February 22, 2026, in Mulugu district.
At 62, he brought along about 20 cadres from his group.
Devuji is accused of planning attacks that led to the deaths of over 250 security personnel and six civilians.
Devuji's surrender signals possible end to Maoist menace
Devuji's surrender is a major setback for the Maoists, who've been losing members and facing internal problems lately. He is accused of planning several high-profile attacks.
With other senior leaders also surrendering recently, this move comes just ahead of a government deadline to end Left-wing extremism in India.