Maoist leader Devuji surrenders with 20 cadres in Telangana India Feb 22, 2026

Thippiri Tirupathi, better known as Devuji, a top leader of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered to Telangana police on February 22, 2026, in Mulugu district.

At 62, he brought along about 20 cadres from his group.

Devuji is accused of planning attacks that led to the deaths of over 250 security personnel and six civilians.