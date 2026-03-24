Maoist leader Papa Rao to surrender today

End of armed Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

This marks a big step toward peace for Chhattisgarh. With Rao's surrender, officials say armed Naxalism in the state could finally come to an end by March 31, 2026.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma called it a turning point for the region, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai credited national support for making this possible.

For locals and security forces who've lived through decades of unrest, it's a hopeful sign that normal life might finally return.