Maoist leader Papa Rao to surrender today
Papa Rao, the last major Maoist leader in Chhattisgarh, is set to surrender today after years underground.
He's turning himself in accompanied by more than a dozen cadres in the Bastar region, ending a long chapter of conflict.
Rao, who has a ₹25 lakh bounty and several aliases, will officially hand over his weapons as part of the state's rehabilitation program.
End of armed Naxalism in Chhattisgarh
This marks a big step toward peace for Chhattisgarh. With Rao's surrender, officials say armed Naxalism in the state could finally come to an end by March 31, 2026.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma called it a turning point for the region, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai credited national support for making this possible.
For locals and security forces who've lived through decades of unrest, it's a hopeful sign that normal life might finally return.