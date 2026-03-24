Maoist leader with ₹55 lakh bounty surrenders in Odisha

Sukru's group was part of the dreaded 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army'

Sukru led a group called the "Eighth Company" and was known for being tough on anyone thinking of leaving the movement, even reportedly killing a junior member earlier this year.

His surrender comes after security forces ramped up operations, including using drones to track rebels.

Odisha aims to be Maoist-free by March 31, 2026, and with 96 surrenders in two years (only 15 left now), Sukru giving up could inspire others to follow suit.