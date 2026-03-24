Maoist leader with ₹55 lakh bounty surrenders in Odisha
India
Big news from Odisha: Sukru, a major Maoist leader with a ₹55 lakh bounty on his head, just surrendered in Kandhamal district.
He wasn't alone; four of his associates and even an AK-47 were handed in, too.
Police say this is a huge step forward in the state's efforts to end Maoist violence.
Sukru's group was part of the dreaded 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army'
Sukru led a group called the "Eighth Company" and was known for being tough on anyone thinking of leaving the movement, even reportedly killing a junior member earlier this year.
His surrender comes after security forces ramped up operations, including using drones to track rebels.
Odisha aims to be Maoist-free by March 31, 2026, and with 96 surrenders in two years (only 15 left now), Sukru giving up could inspire others to follow suit.