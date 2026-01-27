Maori haka lights up Medaram Jatara

Medaram Jatara is a massive gathering honoring Koya goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, who famously stood up to unfair taxes centuries ago. Every two years, millions of people travel from across India to join rituals led by Koya priests—including offering jaggery equal to their own weight.

Why did the Maori visit matter?

The Maori group's performance was part of an Indo-New Zealand cultural exchange, with ministers like Seethakka joining in on the Haka.

It was a cool moment showing how indigenous communities—whether from India or New Zealand—share deep respect for land, language, and tradition.