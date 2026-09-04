Maratha reservation protests enter 6th day as activist Patil fasts
The Maratha reservation protests are heating up in Maharashtra, now on their sixth day.
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil is still on a hunger strike, even after starting intravenous fluids, saying he won't stop until the government agrees to demands like validating Kunbi certificates and implementing old reservation gazettes.
The movement has sparked roadblocks and bandhs, making travel tough in many areas.
Major highways blocked in Maharashtra
Major highways like Dhule-Solapur and Nanded-Bidar are blocked, with daily life thrown off track in places like Hingoli, Beed, and Dharashiv.
Bus movement has been blocked at Dharashiv Kendriya Bus junction.
A bike rally was conducted in Beed city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj chowk, and support for Patil is growing, even as his health takes a hit.
Protesters say they're frustrated with government delays despite a committee extension; for now, the standoff continues.