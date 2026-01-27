Marathi influencer Prathamesh Kadam dies at 26
India
Prathamesh Kadam, a popular Marathi social media creator, passed away on January 26, 2026 after an illness.
His close friend Tanmoy Chandramohan Patekar shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt message: "You will always be remembered! Prathamesh, take care of yourself! Will miss you a lot miss you bhai."
Kadam's funeral was scheduled from his Malad, Mumbai home.
Who was he?
Kadam made a name for himself with funny dance-comedy reels alongside his mother Pragya, earning over 186K Instagram followers and 16.7K YouTube subscribers.
After losing his father young, he supported his mom and sister through content creation and humor.
Even during health struggles, he stayed connected with fans through posts and hospital updates.