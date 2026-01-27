Marathi influencer Prathamesh Kadam dies at 26 India Jan 27, 2026

Prathamesh Kadam, a popular Marathi social media creator, passed away on January 26, 2026 after an illness.

His close friend Tanmoy Chandramohan Patekar shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt message: "You will always be remembered! Prathamesh, take care of yourself! Will miss you a lot miss you bhai."

Kadam's funeral was scheduled from his Malad, Mumbai home.