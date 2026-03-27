Markapuram bus collision with tipper truck kills 14, sparks fire

P. Venkata Ramana urges double drivers

Officials say careless driving and ignoring lane rules were to blame.

In-charge Director General P. Venkata Ramana pointed out that the incident could have been avoided with proper training and discipline.

He is urging transport companies to use double drivers for long trips and teach passengers about emergency tools, especially since an emergency door helped save about 20 lives this time.

Ramana said the incident underlines the need to prioritize safety and adhere to speed limits.