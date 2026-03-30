Married Navy officer kills lover; chops up, refrigerates body parts 

In a shocking incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a 35-year-old Indian Navy official allegedly killed his lover and chopped her body into pieces. The accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra, was posted at the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Dega. He reportedly committed the crime when his wife had gone to her parents' house in Vizianagaram.

Crime motive Naval officer alleges Mounika took 3.5L Ravindra had been in a relationship with 29-year-old Polipalli Mounika since they met on a dating app in 2021. However, their relationship soured over time after Mounika allegedly took ₹3.5 lakh from Ravindra and threatened to expose their affair to his wife. This led to frequent disputes between the two, including one on Sunday evening that ended in Mounika's murder. He smothered her to death before dismembering the body.

Investigation progress Naval officer confessed after storing parts After the incident, Ravindra allegedly chopped Mounika's body into pieces and stored some in his refrigerator while disposing of others at an isolated location. He later confessed to the crime at a local police station. "The accused claimed that Mounika had taken ₹3.5 lakh from him and would often threaten to reveal their relationship to his wife," a police official said.

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