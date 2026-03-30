Married Navy officer kills lover; chops up, refrigerates body parts
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a 35-year-old Indian Navy official allegedly killed his lover and chopped her body into pieces. The accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra, was posted at the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Dega. He reportedly committed the crime when his wife had gone to her parents' house in Vizianagaram.
Crime motive
Naval officer alleges Mounika took 3.5L
Ravindra had been in a relationship with 29-year-old Polipalli Mounika since they met on a dating app in 2021. However, their relationship soured over time after Mounika allegedly took ₹3.5 lakh from Ravindra and threatened to expose their affair to his wife. This led to frequent disputes between the two, including one on Sunday evening that ended in Mounika's murder. He smothered her to death before dismembering the body.
Investigation progress
Naval officer confessed after storing parts
After the incident, Ravindra allegedly chopped Mounika's body into pieces and stored some in his refrigerator while disposing of others at an isolated location. He later confessed to the crime at a local police station. "The accused claimed that Mounika had taken ₹3.5 lakh from him and would often threaten to reveal their relationship to his wife," a police official said.
Ongoing investigation
Police find parts, head missing
When police arrived at the scene, they found several body parts in the refrigerator but Mounika's head was missing. A special police team has been constituted to locate these missing body parts. A murder case has been registered and further investigations are underway. The incident bears an eerie resemblance to another gruesome murder case from May 2022 when Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who then dismembered her body and disposed of it across Delhi.