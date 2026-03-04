Masan Holi: When Varanasi celebrates Holi with dead bodies' ashes India Mar 04, 2026

In Varanasi, Holi takes a unique turn at Manikarnika Ghat with Masan Holi—a festival where people swap colored powders for ashes from cremation grounds.

Rooted in Shaivite traditions and inspired by stories of Lord Shiva celebrating Holi among the departed, this event happens right after Rangbhari Ekadashi.

It's all about embracing the cycle of life and death in a way that's both spiritual and memorable.