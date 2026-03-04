Masan Holi: When Varanasi celebrates Holi with dead bodies' ashes
In Varanasi, Holi takes a unique turn at Manikarnika Ghat with Masan Holi—a festival where people swap colored powders for ashes from cremation grounds.
Rooted in Shaivite traditions and inspired by stories of Lord Shiva celebrating Holi among the departed, this event happens right after Rangbhari Ekadashi.
It's all about embracing the cycle of life and death in a way that's both spiritual and memorable.
A spiritual experience
Devotees, including sadhus and aghoris, gather to smear themselves with sacred ashes while chanting "Har Har Mahadev" alongside traditional music.
Special prayers are held for everyone's well-being, turning the ancient ghats into a space that feels both festive and deeply reflective.
The festival draws locals and curious travelers alike—offering a powerful reminder of Varanasi's rich cultural heritage and its unique take on what it means to celebrate life.