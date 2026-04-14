Mashpee school bus with 26 children crashes, 1 student hospitalized
A school bus with 26 children crashed into a tree in Mashpee, Massachusetts, on Monday morning after the driver had a suspected medical emergency.
The driver is now in life-threatening condition, but thankfully, only one student was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The other students were evaluated at the scene and released to family members or neighbors with parental permission.
Student called 911 right away
The kids, ages six to 12, were on their way to Quashnet Intermediate and Kenneth C. Coombs schools when the crash happened around 8:40am.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Conners praised both emergency crews and students: one student even called 911 right away.
Parents said the driver tried to stop safely before losing consciousness.
Police are now investigating what happened, while Dr. Conners thanked everyone for their support during a stressful morning.