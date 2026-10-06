Masked man attacked Faridabad student at home during online class
India
A 19-year-old BCA third-year student in Faridabad was attacked at home by a masked man while she was attending an online class on Monday afternoon.
The assailant injured her neck and forehead, then ran off.
Police checking CCTV footage
Despite her injuries, the student managed to call her father, who got her to the hospital right away. She has been living with him in Faridabad for three months.
Police say they are still figuring out the motive and are checking CCTV footage to track down the suspect as the investigation continues.