Massive dust storm hits Delhi with Palam winds 120km/h
India
Delhi got hit by a massive dust storm on Tuesday, with winds at Palam reaching 120km per hour, the strongest since 2001.
The IMD says the wild weather isn't over yet, with more thunderstorms and light rain expected.
Wednesday will stay hot (think 43 to 45 Celsius), but you might want to keep an umbrella handy for those surprise showers.
IMD: Rains cool Delhi to 34-36°C
Good news: starting June 11, things should cool down as pre-monsoon rains pick up.
IMD expects stronger winds (up to 70km per hour), more thunderstorms, and daytime highs dropping to around 34 to 36 Celsius by June 12, finally giving everyone a break from the heat until at least June 15.