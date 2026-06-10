Massive dust storm hits Delhi with Palam winds 120km/h India Jun 10, 2026

Delhi got hit by a massive dust storm on Tuesday, with winds at Palam reaching 120km per hour, the strongest since 2001.

The IMD says the wild weather isn't over yet, with more thunderstorms and light rain expected.

Wednesday will stay hot (think 43 to 45 Celsius), but you might want to keep an umbrella handy for those surprise showers.