Massive dust storm prompts Air India Delhi travel advisory
India
Heads up if you're flying out of Delhi: Air India just put out a travel advisory warning about possible disruptions to flight operations thanks to a massive dust storm.
They're asking everyone to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Palam records strongest winds since 2001
This storm brought crazy winds: Palam hit 120km per hour, the strongest since 2001. The heat was no joke either, with some spots reaching nearly 45 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists say it's all because of a cyclonic circulation over Pakistan.
The good news: thunderstorms are likely on June 10, with cooler, rainier days expected soon after.