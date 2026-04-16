Massive fire breaks out in UP's slum area of Indirapuram 

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandad says, "There is Kanavani village in the Indirapuram police station area, and here there are about 150 more slum dwellings where a fire had broken out. Scrap work was being done here... 7 fire… https://t.co/P85pjry3Xk pic.twitter.com/iIOvGidFwM

Fire tenders reached the spot soon after the fire broke out and are working to control the situation. Police teams and administrative officials have also arrived at the location to monitor developments. So far, no casualties have been reported officially in this incident. Ambulances have been deployed as a precautionary measure, but details about any injuries or fatalities remain unclear.

Ongoing investigation

Cause of fire being ascertained

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is being suggested that the presence of plastic, wood, and other combustible materials in the huts may have fueled its rapid spread. In some areas, cylinders inside huts reportedly exploded, further intensifying the blaze. As a precautionary measure against potential explosions and further spread of fire, nearby residents have been evacuated.