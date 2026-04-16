LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Massive fire breaks out in UP's slum area of Indirapuram 
Massive fire breaks out in UP's slum area of Indirapuram 
The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon

Massive fire breaks out in UP's slum area of Indirapuram 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 16, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis in Indirapuram's Kanawani village in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon. The blaze was so intense that thick black smoke could be seen from nearly two kilometers away. The fire started around noon in a densely populated slum area and spread rapidly, engulfing several huts before residents could react.

Twitter Post

7 fire tenders have been deployed

Emergency response

Fire tenders on spot; no casualties reported

Fire tenders reached the spot soon after the fire broke out and are working to control the situation. Police teams and administrative officials have also arrived at the location to monitor developments. So far, no casualties have been reported officially in this incident. Ambulances have been deployed as a precautionary measure, but details about any injuries or fatalities remain unclear.

Advertisement

Ongoing investigation

Cause of fire being ascertained

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is being suggested that the presence of plastic, wood, and other combustible materials in the huts may have fueled its rapid spread. In some areas, cylinders inside huts reportedly exploded, further intensifying the blaze. As a precautionary measure against potential explosions and further spread of fire, nearby residents have been evacuated.

Advertisement