Massive landslide and bridge collapse paralyze Jammu Doda Kishtwar travel
India
Travelers between Jammu, Doda, and Kishtwar hit a major roadblock this week; a massive landslide near Pul Doda has shut down the key highway, leaving traffic at a standstill.
A bridge in Jammu's Bantalab area collapsed during repair work on Friday, adding to the chaos.
Crews are working hard to clear debris and reopen these routes as soon as possible.
Two workers killed in Bantalab collapse
The Bantalab bridge collapse trapped four workers; rescue teams managed to save one person, but sadly, two lost their lives. The search for any others continues.
These incidents highlight just how vulnerable local infrastructure can be during natural disasters, and why better safety measures are needed for future repairs.