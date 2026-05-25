Massive Lionel Messi statue sways above Kolkata VIP Road crossing
On Monday, people in Kolkata's Lake Town spotted the massive 70-foot Lionel Messi statue swaying in the wind, right above a busy underground crossing on VIP Road.
The sight had everyone concerned enough to call the police, especially since this statue has been a local landmark ever since Messi's visit back in December 2025.
Police, PWD fix loose screws
Police and Public Works Department officials checked out the statue and found that some loose screws were making it move. They fixed things up quickly to keep everyone safe.
Still, this isn't the first time the statue has faced scrutiny. Locals are now pushing for stricter safety checks on big roadside structures, especially after past debates about its location and even some online jokes about who it actually looks like.