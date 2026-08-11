Massive traffic jams hit Delhi-Meerut Expressway as 4.43cr devotees return
The end of this year's Kanwar Yatra has brought massive traffic jams to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad.
With a record 4.43 crore devotees returning from Haridwar carrying Ganga water for Shivratri, roads have been packed, especially after around 63.60 lakh pilgrims reached the city on Monday alone.
GT Road closed Aug 11-12
To help manage the rush, authorities set up diversions in Delhi and nearby areas.
Key slowdowns hit spots like Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage, while GT Road between Apsara Border and Yamuna Bridge is closed August 11-12.
Delhi Traffic Police suggest using NH-9 or NH-44 instead, as congestion around Kalindi Kunj is expected to last until August 12 due to ongoing repairs and the steady flow of pilgrims.
If you're headed that way, plan ahead or pick a different route!