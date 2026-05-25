Mateen Patel, AIMIM corporator, questioned in Nashik TCS case

Nashik police filed 1,500-page charge sheet

The police waited to question Patel until after filing a hefty 1,500-page charge sheet before May 25, making it tougher for the accused to get bail.

Now that Patel is under the scanner, a follow-up charge sheet will be filed if new evidence comes up.

The case has grown fast since March, with nine separate FIRs so far.

Civic authorities have also demolished Patel's properties over alleged illegal construction linked to the investigation.