Math teacher hits 12-year-old Cholanaikan girl in Nilambur with stick
India
A 12-year-old girl from the Cholanaikan tribe in Nilambur was reportedly hit by her math teacher with a stick for not doing well in exams.
The incident happened on July 21, 2026 at S.V. Higher Secondary School.
She was taken to a private clinic and later to Eranad Hospital, Edakkara, where X-rays showed no fracture.
Child Rights Commission investigates after video
After a video of her injury was seen by child protection officials, they stepped in and visited her. The Child Rights Commission is now looking into the case.
The school has told the teacher she will be held responsible for what happens next, and authorities have warned staff against using corporal punishment again.