Mathura boat tragedy toll rises to 11, boat operator arrested

The death toll in the Mathura boat tragedy has risen to 11, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday afternoon near a pontoon bridge between Vrindavan and Mant when a tourist boat capsized in the Yamuna River. The latest victim was identified as Manik Tandon from Ludhiana, whose body was recovered about 800 meters from the accident site.

Rescue efforts Search operation still underway The search and rescue operation is still underway, with four people still missing. So far, 22 people have been rescued from the river. The operation involves teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the Army's Strike One Corps, and private divers. Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Verma said search operations are focused within a 14-kilometer radius of the accident site.

Legal action Boat operator arrested The boat operator, Pappu, has been arrested for his alleged negligence. He didn't provide life jackets to passengers and continued to operate the boat at high speed despite objections. The vessel lost control and collided with a floating pontoon structure, leading to the accident. An inquiry committee will be formed after rescue operations conclude to investigate further into this tragic incident.

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