Mathura boat tragedy toll rises to 11, boat operator arrested
What's the story
The death toll in the Mathura boat tragedy has risen to 11, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday afternoon near a pontoon bridge between Vrindavan and Mant when a tourist boat capsized in the Yamuna River. The latest victim was identified as Manik Tandon from Ludhiana, whose body was recovered about 800 meters from the accident site.
Rescue efforts
Search operation still underway
The search and rescue operation is still underway, with four people still missing. So far, 22 people have been rescued from the river. The operation involves teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the Army's Strike One Corps, and private divers. Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Verma said search operations are focused within a 14-kilometer radius of the accident site.
Legal action
Boat operator arrested
The boat operator, Pappu, has been arrested for his alleged negligence. He didn't provide life jackets to passengers and continued to operate the boat at high speed despite objections. The vessel lost control and collided with a floating pontoon structure, leading to the accident. An inquiry committee will be formed after rescue operations conclude to investigate further into this tragic incident.
Community response
Condolences from Mathura MP Hema Malini
Mathura MP Hema Malini expressed her grief over the incident and offered condolences to the families of those who died. She also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured. DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey said post-mortem examinations are nearly complete, and arrangements are being made to send bodies back home. The ill-fated boat was carrying tourists mostly from Punjab as part of a larger group from Ludhiana and Muktsar visiting Vrindavan.