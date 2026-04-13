Vrindavan boat capsize: Death toll rises to 15

The death toll in the tragic boat capsize incident at Vrindavan has risen to 15. Two more bodies were recovered from the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday morning. The ill-fated boat was carrying pilgrims from Punjab when it capsized near Keshi Ghat last Friday. The victims are mostly from Jagraon in Ludhiana district and some parts of Ludhiana city and other districts of Punjab.

Safety concerns Boat overloaded, no safety measures The boat was reportedly overcrowded and had no safety measures in place, such as life jackets. A video showed the pilgrims chanting "Radhe Radhe" just before the accident, with none wearing lifejackets. Preliminary reports indicate that the boat might have collided with a pontoon structure before capsizing. The incident has sparked outrage over alleged negligence on the part of the boatman and contractor.

Community grief Families devastated by loss The tragedy has left several families devastated in Punjab, especially in towns like Jagraon. Entire communities are mourning the loss of loved ones who went on a spiritual journey together. The victims include Rakesh Gulati (64) and his wife Anju Gulati (62), Meenu Bansal (54) and her daughter Dinky Bansal (22), all residents of Dugri Urban Estate Phase-2 in Ludhiana.

Advertisement