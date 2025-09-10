Next Article
Mathura's water levels drop, Agra still on high alert
Good news for Mathura—Yamuna's water level is finally starting to drop after days of worry, sitting just above the danger mark on Tuesday afternoon.
This comes after officials stopped water releases from nearby barrages.
But while things are easing up in Mathura, Agra isn't out of the woods yet and remains on high alert.
Authorities move people to temporary shelters
In Agra, the river has crossed its danger mark, flooding roads and even reaching close to the Taj Mahal's boundary walls.
Authorities have moved about 300 people into temporary shelters and are urging everyone to keep valuables safe and move livestock if needed.
The focus is on keeping everyone safe until water levels go down.