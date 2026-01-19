Mauni Amavasya crowds throw Prayagraj travel into chaos

Delays, complaints, and overwhelmed infrastructure

Passengers stuck on trains like the Prayagraj Express (four hours late) and Humsafar Express (almost six hours late) faced difficulties in accessing food, drinking water and seating arrangements—many vented their frustration online.

Flights from Mumbai and Delhi also saw delays, with the Mumbai flight significantly delayed.

Even with 394 special trains added earlier this month, the system was stretched thin by the festival rush.

For anyone traveling in or out of Prayagraj this weekend: patience was definitely required.