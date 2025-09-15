Mauritius PM wraps up 4-day visit to Uttarakhand India Sep 15, 2025

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam just finished a four-day trip to Uttarakhand on September 15, 2025. The visit was all about deepening cultural connections between India and Mauritius.

He met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport, where Dhami spoke about India's growing global presence under PM Modi.