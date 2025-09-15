Next Article
Mauritius PM wraps up 4-day visit to Uttarakhand
India
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam just finished a four-day trip to Uttarakhand on September 15, 2025. The visit was all about deepening cultural connections between India and Mauritius.
He met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport, where Dhami spoke about India's growing global presence under PM Modi.
Ramgoolam thanks Dhami for Uttarakhand's warm hospitality
During the trip, CM Dhami gifted Ramgoolam 'prasad' from the Chardham and souvenirs from Uttarakhand's 'House of Himalayas' brand.
Ramgoolam, joined by his wife Veena, thanked the Chief Minister and said he truly appreciated Uttarakhand's hospitality.