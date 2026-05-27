Max Super Speciality Hospital conducts India's 1st robot-assisted kidney bypass
India
Big news from Delhi: Max Super Speciality Hospital just performed India's first-ever robot-assisted kidney bypass surgery.
The team operated on a 67-year-old woman from Lucknow who only had one working kidney and was struggling with dangerously high blood pressure that medications could not control.
Robotic technique reduced invasiveness, patient mobile
The doctors used robotic technology to precisely reconnect her blood vessels, making the surgery less invasive and speeding up recovery. She was up and moving within a day.
This is a major step for kidney care in India, opening doors for more advanced treatments for patients with tough-to-treat conditions.