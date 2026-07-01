Maximum Ram Temple donation theft happened during Kumbh, cops find 

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Driver Tinnu Yadav's role being investigated

The Ayodhya Police on Sunday searched the homes of all accused and recovered cash from Tinnu Yadav's house. Tinnu was former Trust general secretary Champat Rai's driver. Reports suggest that Tinnu had one key to the counting room while bank staff had another. During the nearly two-hour question session on Monday, Avinash said they knew where cameras were placed on the premises and avoided detection by hiding stolen money in bathrooms before retrieving it later.