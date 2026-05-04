MBOSE releases 2026 Class 12 results check mbose.in now
India
MBOSE just released the 2026 Class 12 results. If you sat for the exams, you can check your scores now on mbose.in or other official sites.
About 29,000 students took these offline exams between February and March.
Vocational tops with 95.23% pass rate
Vocational stream topped with a 95.23% pass rate, followed by arts (88.63%), commerce (87.49%), and science (83.7%).
You'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass.
Not happy with your marks? Reevaluation forms will be out soon for a small fee.
If you didn't clear a subject, don't stress. You can take supplementary exams so your year isn't wasted.
Keep an eye on the MBOSE website for updates.