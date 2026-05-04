MBOSE releases 2026 Class 12 results check mbose.in now

Vocational tops with 95.23% pass rate

Vocational stream topped with a 95.23% pass rate, followed by arts (88.63%), commerce (87.49%), and science (83.7%).

You'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass.

Not happy with your marks? Reevaluation forms will be out soon for a small fee.

If you didn't clear a subject, don't stress. You can take supplementary exams so your year isn't wasted.

Keep an eye on the MBOSE website for updates.