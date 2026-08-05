MCD introduces A to D hygiene grades for Delhi restaurants
Delhi's got a new way to keep your food safe: restaurants will now get hygiene grades from 'A' to 'D,' inspired by New York City's health ratings.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, will check things like kitchen cleanliness, how food is handled, pest control, waste management, and staff hygiene.
Restaurants must display grades, face inspections
Restaurants start with 100 points; small slip-ups cost one point, bigger issues cost four, and serious problems knock off 10.
Scores of 90 or above earn an 'A,' while anything below 60 or two or more critical violations means a straight-up 'D.'
All restaurants have to display their grade at the entrance so you'll know what you're walking into.
High-risk spots like banquet halls get checked more often than smaller takeaways, and there are special rules for cloud kitchens and barbecues too.