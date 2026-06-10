MCD rolls out MLFF to replace toll booths in Delhi

MCD plans gantries and RFID fines

This new setup will be installed 200 meters before the existing toll booths, with at least two overhead gantries, a primary and a redundant one, in each direction.

If your vehicle doesn't have an active RFID tag, you could get fined under MCD rules.

The MCD expects this upgrade to ease bottlenecks for over 42.6 million vehicles in April 2025-March 2026 (about 42 million vehicles per year), especially at busy spots like Ghazipur and Badarpur, and cut down on wasted fuel and emissions.