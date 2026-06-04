MCD seeks cancelation of 12 B&B licenses after deadly fire
India
After a deadly fire at Flourish Stay in Hauz Rani that took 21 lives (including 12 foreigners), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will write to the Tourism department to seek cancelation of licenses for 12 bed-and-breakfasts.
These places broke safety rules and will be sealed soon, as MCD aims to prevent more disasters.
MCD serves 72-hour notices in Saket
Turns out, Flourish Stay was running way more rooms than allowed and didn't have proper building approvals.
Now, MCD will also issue fresh notices to 32 properties in Saket, where a recent building collapse killed six people, giving them just 72 hours before possible sealing.
Investigations are ongoing as officials push for safer stays in the city.