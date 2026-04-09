Md Daud Ali, children missing from West Bengal voter list
India
Retired Army Havildar Md Daud Ali, who served 21 years and fought in the Kargil War, found his and his children's names missing from West Bengal's voter list, all because of a spelling mistake in his father's name.
Despite multiple attempts to fix it, he is still stuck dealing with paperwork and has been unable to prove his identity.
Millions in West Bengal await review
Ali is not alone: more than 2.7 million people in the state are waiting for their deleted names to be reviewed by tribunals.
Oddly, while his wife is still on the list, even his late mother was listed before.
The whole situation highlights how record-keeping errors and slow processes can keep even veterans from voting.