Md Shamim Akhtar omitted from West Bengal voter list

Supreme Court order raises access concerns

Akhtar's case (and many others) will be reviewed by electoral tribunals after the Supreme Court ruled on 17 April 2026 that individuals cleared by appellate tribunals can vote and directed the ECI to issue supplementary rolls with cut-off dates.

He's especially worried about people who might not have the resources or know-how to fight for their right to vote, saying, "I still consider myself privileged. I can use my position to get the name back in the list. But what about the lakhs of ordinary citizens who are poor and may or may not have documents dating back several decades?"