MEA admits it does not track passports issued to noncitizens
India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has admitted it doesn't keep a list of passports issued to noncitizens.
This came out after someone filed a Right to Information Act request asking for those details under a law that lets the government issue Indian passports to noncitizens if needed in the public interest.
MEA says passport lacks citizenship proof
This is a big change from 2016, when officials said checking citizenship was a must before giving out passports.
Now, the MEA says an Indian passport is just a travel document, not solid proof you are a citizen.
While they share statistics on how many passports are issued by state or gender, they don't track how many go to noncitizens, hinting at a new approach to passport rules.