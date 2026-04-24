MEA advises Indians to defer Iran travel amid regional tensions
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs, or MEA, is asking Indian nationals to hold off on any trips to Iran, even though flights have just started up again.
The reason? There are still safety worries due to ongoing regional tensions, and things could change quickly, even with a ceasefire in place.
Indian embassy opens 2 contact numbers
The advisory covers both air and land travel.
If you're already in Iran, the Indian embassy in Tehran wants you to leave through approved land borders and stay in touch for a safe exit.
They have set up two new contact numbers so anyone needing help can reach out easily.