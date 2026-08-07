MEA: India not involved in Sheikh Hasina Delhi press conference
India has made it clear it had nothing to do with former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's press conference in Delhi.
The Ministry of External Affairs explained it was just a private media event, and emphasized that India doesn't endorse any statements from the forum, especially those criticizing Bangladesh's government.
Hasina accuses BNP, Bangladesh condemns
Hasina accused the BNP of running Bangladesh after a "rigged election" and talked about political unrest and tough economic times back home.
Bangladesh's foreign ministry fired back, calling her an "absconding convicted" person and condemning the event.
Hasina plans return, pushes reforms
Hasina shared plans to return to Bangladesh, push for reforms, and restore free speech.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh stressed its commitment to strong ties with India based on mutual respect and non-interference.