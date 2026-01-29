Medaram Jatara 2026: Record crowds expected at India's biggest tribal festival
The Sammakka Saralamma Jatara 2026 has kicked off in Medaram, Telangana, drawing massive crowds—about 30 lakh people by Thursday afternoon and possibly up to 3 crore by the end.
Visitors from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh are flocking in for this unique celebration set deep in the forests of Mulugu district.
What's happening on the ground?
To keep things running smoothly for such a huge turnout, authorities have brought in over 42,000 government personnel from 21 departments and special sanitation teams.
TSRTC is running additional services from Hyderabad, Warangal and other major cities.
The government is also expanding infrastructure—think new eco-parks, cottages, better roads—and planning projects to ensure year-round water availability at Jampanna Vagu stream.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just a big festival—it's a rare gathering that brings together millions to celebrate tribal heritage and traditions.
With huge upgrades to transport and facilities this year, it's shaping up to be more accessible than ever before.