Meemandar CCTV captures 2 suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants as forces respond
India
Security forces in Kashmir jumped into action after CCTV cameras in Meemandar caught two armed men believed to be Lashkar-e-Taiba militants.
The footage set off a swift response, as authorities moved to keep the area safe and prevent any threats.
Meemandar area cordoned, searches ongoing
The area was quickly cordoned off, and teams are searching for the suspects.
This highlights how tools like surveillance cameras are making a real difference in fighting terrorism.
Officials are urging locals to stay alert and report anything unusual while the operation continues.