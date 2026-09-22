Meenakshi Gokhale allegedly murdered by Pawan Kumar Dwivedi in Bhopal
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bhopal when Meenakshi Gokhale, a transport inspector currently serving in Datia, was found murdered, allegedly by her longtime acquaintance, Pawan Kumar Dwivedi.
The two had known each other for several years, and the crime happened just days after Gokhale arrived in the city.
Police suspect suicide in Dwivedi death
Shortly after the murder, Dwivedi was found dead near the scene in what police believe was a suicide.
Authorities were alerted by Gokhale's housemate and are now trying to understand what led to this heartbreaking turn of events.
As Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan put it, figuring out their relationship and motive is now a top priority for investigators.