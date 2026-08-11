Meerut kanwariyas pause pilgrimage on Delhi-Dehradun highway for Nizam, 40
India
On Sunday in Meerut, a group of Kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) made headlines for pausing their busy pilgrimage on the Delhi-Dehradun highway so a Muslim funeral procession could cross.
The procession was for Nizam, 40, who died from a heart attack and needed to be taken across the crowded road to his burial site.
Police coordinate, devotees form human chain
When villagers asked for help, local police coordinated with the Kanwariyas.
Some devotees formed a human chain, guiding the funeral procession while politely asking fellow pilgrims to wait.
Once Nizam's procession crossed safely, everyone continued their journeys, showing how respect and support can bring people together even during big religious events.