Meerut: Medical student found dead in his room
India
Giri Prasad, a 29-year-old MD student from Tamil Nadu, was found dead in his rented room at Gokuldham Colony, Meerut on Wednesday.
A classmate discovered him and quickly alerted the police around 11am.
Officers responded, sent the body for postmortem, and informed his family.
Right now, police are looking into what happened and suspect it may have been suicide.
Investigation underway, family informed
Prasad was pursuing his MD at a private medical college in Meerut.
Originally from Tiruvannamalai district, he was renting accommodation in Gokuldham Colony while studying far from home.
The investigation is ongoing as friends and family wait for answers about this sudden loss.