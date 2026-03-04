Meerut: Medical student found dead in his room India Mar 04, 2026

Giri Prasad, a 29-year-old MD student from Tamil Nadu, was found dead in his rented room at Gokuldham Colony, Meerut on Wednesday.

A classmate discovered him and quickly alerted the police around 11am.

Officers responded, sent the body for postmortem, and informed his family.

Right now, police are looking into what happened and suspect it may have been suicide.