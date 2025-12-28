Meet P Viswanathan, 1st-ever Paniya tribal chairman of Kalpetta municipality

Viswanathan's story started with humble jobs—working as a watchman and performing folk songs. Active in local politics and tribal welfare groups, he stepped into leadership after the chairman post was reserved for Scheduled Tribes. After taking office, he visited his parents' simple home for blessings—a moment that quickly went viral.

Uplifting his community

The Paniya are Kerala's largest tribal group, mainly living in Wayanad and nearby districts.

Now as chairman, Viswanathan says he wants to inspire other tribal youth and focus on real solutions for their challenges.

CPI leader V Haris noted that winning on a general seat shows just how ready Viswanathan is for this job.