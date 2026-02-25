Meet woman officer who helped 591 Maoists surrender

Sumathi was Andhra Pradesh 's first woman Deputy Superintendent of Police and was just 25 when she participated in peace talks with Maoists while pregnant. In 2024, she became SIB's first woman chief. Her journey shows grit and a deep commitment to public service.

A new beginning

Sumathi stands out for her approach: she talks to Maoists about new beginnings and convinces them that "the state's way is the right way."

The recent surrender of Devuji, who now wants to "work within the legal framework," highlights how her methods are changing lives—and shaping a safer future for young people in Telangana and beyond.