Meghalaya drops 1,80,402 names after house-to-house verification, 21,69,243 electors

Most of the dropped names belonged to people who had passed away (81,490), moved away for good (42,532), or could not be found at all (45,011).

Some were duplicates, 6,701 duplicate entries, or 4,668 cases where enumeration forms were refused or fell under other categories.

The state also added 86 new polling stations and flagged 2,22,786 electors for further verification, so if your name is missing or in doubt, you can still apply for inclusion until September 4 using Form 6.