Meghalaya drops 1,80,402 names after house-to-house verification, 21,69,243 electors
Meghalaya just updated its electoral roll (as of August 5, 2026), cutting out 1,80,402 names after a State-wide, house-to-house verification exercise.
Now, the official voter count is down to 21,69,243 electors, so if you are planning to vote, it is worth double-checking your status.
Meghalaya flags 2,22,786 electors
Most of the dropped names belonged to people who had passed away (81,490), moved away for good (42,532), or could not be found at all (45,011).
Some were duplicates, 6,701 duplicate entries, or 4,668 cases where enumeration forms were refused or fell under other categories.
The state also added 86 new polling stations and flagged 2,22,786 electors for further verification, so if your name is missing or in doubt, you can still apply for inclusion until September 4 using Form 6.