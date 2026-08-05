Meghalaya launches 'Mission Clouded Leopard' to protect state animal
Meghalaya just launched "Mission Clouded Leopard," a new effort to protect its state animal, the mainland clouded leopard.
The plan aims to keep these vulnerable cats safe in places like Balpakram and Nokrek, with help from local communities and stricter anti-poaching measures.
As Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma put it, "The mission covers habitat protection and restoration, scientific research and long-term monitoring, stronger protection measures, landscape connectivity, capacity building of frontline staff, community participation, and public awareness. It will be guided by the Meghalaya Clouded Leopard Action Plan, now being prepared by the Forest and Environment Department,", Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.
Balpakram survey finds 21 clouded leopards
A recent survey spotted 21 individual clouded leopards in Balpakram National Park, a hopeful sign, but the species still faces big threats like shrinking forests, illegal hunting, farming expansion, and climate change.
Experts say northeast India is one of their last strongholds.
By connecting forest habitats and keeping tabs on leopard numbers, Meghalaya hopes these rare cats have a fighting chance.